Germany Plans to Expand Armed Forces Up to 198,000 Soldiers Till 2024

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Germany's Defense Ministry announced its plans to increase the Bunderwehr troops by around 10 percent, from 170,000 up to 198,000 military personnel, till 2024, the ministry's press service said.

"The Bundeswehr is under demand like never before. In the fight against Islamic State terrorist group [Daesh], in the stabilization of situation in Mali, or to increase NATO presence in the Baltic States," German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to the press service.

The Bundeswehr also seeks to expand its non-combat civilian employees to 61,400 in response to the growing threat of cyberattacks.

In June 2016, the Defense Ministry took a decision to increase the number of military personnel from 166,500 to 168,300 people.