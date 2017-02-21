N. Ireland Police Recover 5 Pipe Bombs, Ammunition in West Belfast Home

© AP Photo/ Peter Morrison New IRA Claims Responsibility for Belfast Bomb Attack

BELFAST (Sputnik) — Police and army officers in Northern Ireland have recovered a number of pipe bombs and ammunition from a home in west Belfast as part of a security operation, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Tuesday.

"Security alert in Conway [Street], west Belfast now ended. 5 pipe bombs & quantity of ammunition removed for further examination," PSNI said in a Twitter post.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Pete Mullan said the search was part of an ongoing investigation into organized criminality associated with the Irish National Liberation Army (ILNA), a paramilitary organization.

The INLA decommissioned its weapons in 2010.

The devices found Tuesday are the latest discovery amid increased shootings and other paramilitary activity ahead of Northern Ireland’s snap assembly elections on March 2.

Earlier in February, PSNI announced they were investigating a death threat against Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) candidate Nichola Mallon after someone mailed a bullet to the pregnant candidate.

In January, a dissident Irish Republican Army group claimed responsibility for ambushing and shooting a police officer in north Belfast. The attack was the first shooting of a PSNI officer in eight years.