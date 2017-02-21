House of Commons Passes Magnitsky Amendment on Assets Freeze

The United Kingdom may become the third country in the world that used Magnitsky's name for the introduction of sanctions. In 2012, a similar law was adopted in the United States and in Estonia in 2016. EU and Canadian lawmakers are currently considering similar bills.
The amendment provides for the protection of human rights defenders and informants who are looking for ways to expose the illegal actions of the authorities. Also, the amendment refers to the prosecution of those who receive income from funds acquired by human rights violators. The sanctions against the violators will be applied regardless of whether the illegal actions have been committed before or after the enactment of the law.
Sergei Magnitsky was a Russian lawyer who revealed alleged corruption at the highest levels of the Russian government. He was detained in 2008 and accused of conspiracy and abatement for tax evasion. He died in the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center in Moscow in 2009.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This means that this Russian lawyer was nothing more than a west asset. An agent,
cast235
No one in the planet have worst record than U.K on human rights abuses worldwide.
Destroyed civilizations. Killed billions of innocent . Millions of women and children in IRAQ to get the oil.
Because according to BUSH was, the best for the nation.
The INTEREST and using his name is NOTHING but a SHOW> A FARCE. They were using him for a coup or something.
Because that's ALL they do all day.
Russia should FREEZE all assets of U.K in Russia. For human rights violations in Syria and Ukraine. Just to begin.
And do it , BEFORE they do it to Russia.
Already the U.N special w.e to U.N in Syria wants a POLITICAL TRANSITION. Guess who is pushing this.
I would investigate Churkin death ,\more closely. Maybe is nothing.. But I don't trust them. Specially Ukrainian PIGS at KIEV.