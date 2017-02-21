Register
23:58 GMT +3
21 February 2017
    House of Commons

    House of Commons Passes Magnitsky Amendment on Assets Freeze

    Europe
    112007

    The UK House of Commons passed on Tuesday the Magnitsky amendment to the Criminal Finances Bill that, if adopted by the House of Lords, will allow to freeze the UK assets of the international human rights violators.

    Russian Lower House Speaker Slams Expansion of US Magnitsky Act as Hysteria
    LONDON (Sputnik) — The bill was introduced in October 2016, and is aimed at tightening control over illegal financial flows and simplifying the procedures for applying existing legislation on the fight against financial crimes.

    The United Kingdom may become the third country in the world that used Magnitsky's name for the introduction of sanctions. In 2012, a similar law was adopted in the United States and in Estonia in 2016. EU and Canadian lawmakers are currently considering similar bills.

    The amendment provides for the protection of human rights defenders and informants who are looking for ways to expose the illegal actions of the authorities. Also, the amendment refers to the prosecution of those who receive income from funds acquired by human rights violators. The sanctions against the violators will be applied regardless of whether the illegal actions have been committed before or after the enactment of the law.

    Sergei Magnitsky was a Russian lawyer who revealed alleged corruption at the highest levels of the Russian government. He was detained in 2008 and accused of conspiracy and abatement for tax evasion. He died in the Matrosskaya Tishina pre-trial detention center in Moscow in 2009.

      cast235
      This means that this Russian lawyer was nothing more than a west asset. An agent,
      No one in the planet have worst record than U.K on human rights abuses worldwide.
      Destroyed civilizations. Killed billions of innocent . Millions of women and children in IRAQ to get the oil.
      Because according to BUSH was, the best for the nation.
      The INTEREST and using his name is NOTHING but a SHOW> A FARCE. They were using him for a coup or something.
      Because that's ALL they do all day.
      Russia should FREEZE all assets of U.K in Russia. For human rights violations in Syria and Ukraine. Just to begin.
      And do it , BEFORE they do it to Russia.
      Already the U.N special w.e to U.N in Syria wants a POLITICAL TRANSITION. Guess who is pushing this.
      I would investigate Churkin death ,\more closely. Maybe is nothing.. But I don't trust them. Specially Ukrainian PIGS at KIEV.
