Le Pen Refuses to Wear Headscarf for Meeting With Lebanese Grand Mufti

"I pointed out on Monday that I would not cover myself up. They have not canceled the meeting so I believed they had accepted my intention not to wear a headscarf," Le Pen said as quoted by Le Point magazine.
When Le Pen came to the meeting on Tuesday, Derian's aid attempted to give her a headscarf but she refused to cover herself up, saying that the necessity to wear a head covering was imposed on her as a "fait accompli."
According to other media reports, the meeting did not take place, as a result.
Le Pen's meeting with the head of Dar al-Fatwa, the major religious authority for Sunni Muslims in Lebanon, was scheduled for the last day of her visit to Lebanon. She also met Christian President Michel Aoun and Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday.
Grand Mufti's office said Le Pen had been informed about the requirement to wear a headscarf. Dar al-Fatwa representatives also added they had been surprised by Le Pen’s refusal to conform to this well-known norm.
Le Pen’s two-day visit to Lebanon was aimed at establishing international credentials and consolidating support ahead of the French presidential elections. The first round of the elections is scheduled for April 23.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Best of luck to Marine Le Penn in the presidential elections. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A woman's hair is her crown and glory. And that is what pi___es off those who thing that their literal crown outweighs that factor. The only time a woman would cover her head, is when she is in the house of God, not the house of Allah. Yes, it it is still culture, but you are giving up far more when in the house of Allah and you are a Christian. Remember, that in that house, Christ is also a servant of Mohammed. She is right to refuse. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There's no need to wear anything you don't want or need to. I could never understand it myself. I presume that men in that region are frightened of women so they seek to subjugate them! Looking forward to Le Pen as president of France!!!
Andrew J
marcanhalt
sapper