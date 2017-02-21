Register
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, refuses a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian in Beirut, Lebanon February 21, 2017

    Le Pen Refuses to Wear Headscarf for Meeting With Lebanese Grand Mufti

    © REUTERS/ Aziz Taher
    French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen refused to wear a headscarf covering a head for the meeting with the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul-Latif Derian in Beirut and the meeting did not take place, according to media reports.

    Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front political party leader (File)
    © REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen
    Popularity Gap Between Le Pen, Main Rivals for French Presidency Narrows by 1% - Poll
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen refused to wear a head covering for the meeting with the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul-Latif Derian in Beirut which resulted in subsequent cancellation of the meeting, media reported Tuesday.

    "I pointed out on Monday that I would not cover myself up. They have not canceled the meeting so I believed they had accepted my intention not to wear a headscarf," Le Pen said as quoted by Le Point magazine.

    When Le Pen came to the meeting on Tuesday, Derian's aid attempted to give her a headscarf but she refused to cover herself up, saying that the necessity to wear a head covering was imposed on her as a "fait accompli."

    According to other media reports, the meeting did not take place, as a result.

    France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders take a Selfie during a European far-right leaders meeting to discuss about the European Union, in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Le Pen’s Victory Chances Up by 2% in Run-Off Elections – Poll
    Le Pen also referred to her meeting with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, one of the most influential Muslim clerics, in Egypt in May 2015 when she had not been required to wear a headscarf.

    Le Pen's meeting with the head of Dar al-Fatwa, the major religious authority for Sunni Muslims in Lebanon, was scheduled for the last day of her visit to Lebanon. She also met Christian President Michel Aoun and Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday.

    Grand Mufti's office said Le Pen had been informed about the requirement to wear a headscarf. Dar al-Fatwa representatives also added they had been surprised by Le Pen’s refusal to conform to this well-known norm.

    Le Pen’s two-day visit to Lebanon was aimed at establishing international credentials and consolidating support ahead of the French presidential elections. The first round of the elections is scheduled for April 23.

      Andrew J
      Best of luck to Marine Le Penn in the presidential elections.
      marcanhalt
      A woman's hair is her crown and glory. And that is what pi___es off those who thing that their literal crown outweighs that factor. The only time a woman would cover her head, is when she is in the house of God, not the house of Allah. Yes, it it is still culture, but you are giving up far more when in the house of Allah and you are a Christian. Remember, that in that house, Christ is also a servant of Mohammed. She is right to refuse.
      sapper
      There's no need to wear anything you don't want or need to. I could never understand it myself. I presume that men in that region are frightened of women so they seek to subjugate them! Looking forward to Le Pen as president of France!!!
