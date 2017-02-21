Greek Aegean Islands’ Citizens Oppose Plans to Set Up Departure Migrant Camps

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Greek Aegean Islands' local community resists the Greek government’s plans on establishing pre-departure detention facilities for migrants who were not granted refugee status, media reported Tuesday.
The Greek authorities' plan, introduced to increase the number of migrants returning to Turkey, faced opposition from the local population of the eastern Aegean Islands, the Kathimerini newspaper said, adding that the residents of the island of Chios impede the transfer of container homes to the island.
Representatives of the islands’ communities are expected to visit Strasbourg later in February to inform the members of the European Parliament on the consequences of the migration crisis.
Some 14,600 migrants and refugees are reported to be presently accommodated on the Aegean Island.s
