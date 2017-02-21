Register
20:56 GMT +3
21 February 2017
    Migrants stand behind a fence at the VIAL detention center on the island of Chios where migrants and refugees arrived after the March 20 EU-Turkey deal are kept, on April 4, 2016

    Greek Aegean Islands’ Citizens Oppose Plans to Set Up Departure Migrant Camps

    Citizens of the Greek Aegean Islands' protested against the Greek government’s plans on establishing pre-departure detention facilities for migrants who were not granted refugee status, according to media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Greek Aegean Islands' local community resists the Greek government’s plans on establishing pre-departure detention facilities for migrants who were not granted refugee status, media reported Tuesday.

    The Greek authorities' plan, introduced to increase the number of migrants returning to Turkey, faced opposition from the local population of the eastern Aegean Islands, the Kathimerini newspaper said, adding that the residents of the island of Chios impede the transfer of container homes to the island.

    Refugees and migrants on a dinghy approach Mytilene on the northern island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey on February 19, 2016
    NATO to Patrol Aegean Sea for Migrant Smugglers – Greek Minister
    On Sunday, the newspaper reported that the Greek government intended to set up detention facilities with the capacity of 150-200 people each, on five Aegean Islands, including Chios, to eventually cut the number of migrants and refugees.

    Representatives of the islands’ communities are expected to visit Strasbourg later in February to inform the members of the European Parliament on the consequences of the migration crisis.

    Some 14,600 migrants and refugees are reported to be presently accommodated on the Aegean Island.s

