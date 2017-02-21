Register
19:25 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz (File)

    Polish Opposition Leader Slams DM Discrediting Statements on Smolensk Crash

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18 0 0

    Leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform Grzegorz Schetyna said that the statements by Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz on the crash of a plane carrying former Polish President Lech Kaczynski discredit the Polish army and the government.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) — The statements by Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz on the crash of a plane carrying former Polish President Lech Kaczynski discredit the country's army, the prime minister and the current president, leader of the main opposition party Civic Platform Grzegorz Schetyna said Tuesday.

    2010 Polish Air Force Tu-154 crash
    © RIA Novosti. Oleg Mineev
    Poland to Exhume Seven More Bodies of 2010 Smolensk Plane Crash's Victims
    According to the Gazeta Prawna newspaper, last week Macierewicz urged NATO to join the process of identifying the causes of the Smolensk plane crash and stressed he had already talked about this with NATO’s Supreme Commander Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti and UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon. Earlier this week, Macierewicz explained that he had not sent an official inquiry to the alliance but asked NATO to help only through sharing information NATO had.

    "No one takes Minister Macierewicz seriously either in Brussels, or in Poland – and it's a shame, we say this very clearly. By his statements, Macierewicz once again discredits the Polish army, the government, not only himself, but also Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and President Andrzej Duda, who is head of the [Polish] armed forces," Schetyna said during a press conference in Sejm, commenting on the latest statements of Macierewicz on the Smolensk tragedy.

    In 2010, the Polish Air Force Tu-154 jet airliner carrying Kaczynski, his wife and 88 military, parliament, banking and religious officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near the Russian city of Smolensk. All 96 people on board died in the crash.

    In 2011, the Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee published a final report on the results of the technical investigation into the catastrophe. The report gave the crew’s decision not to route the plane to an alternative aerodrome as the direct cause of the crash. The report also outlined serious deficiencies in the way the aircraft’s crew was trained and how readiness for the flight was assessed.

    Related:

    Poland to Exhume Seven More Bodies of 2010 Smolensk Plane Crash's Victims
    Polish President Says Exhumation of Smolensk Plane Crash Victims Necessary
    Polish Opposition to Investigate Political Manipulation of Smolensk Plane Crash
    Polish MoD to Declassify 2010 Smolensk Plane Crash Archive Materials
    Tags:
    Smolensk Plane Crash, Antoni Macierewicz, Grzegorz Schetyna, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok