Islamic Cultural Center in Swedish Gothenburg Set on Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Islamic Cultural Association of Kungalv, a cultural center also used as a mosque, in the Swedish southwestern city of Gothenburg, was set ablaze by unknown arsonists on Tuesday, media reported.

Unknown perpetrators targeted the center in an arson attack at about 2 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

Even though a fire crew had successfully extinguished the flames, the damage caused by the fire resulted in a financial loss for the center, the newspaper added.

According to the news outlet, the building was used as an office for the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) before the union gave it to the cultural center two months ago.

This was not the only incident that took place in Sweden that night. Riots erupted in the Stockholm’s Rinkeby district, which has one of the city’s highest immigrant populations. Rioters set fire to cars and looted local stores.