Register
19:25 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    KC V/minbat

    Czechia 'Loses Sovereignty' After Pride of Czech Army Comes Under German Command

    © Photo: army.cz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    374471

    The recent bilateral agreement between the Czech and German armies is a subordination of the Czech military to Germany which threatens Czech sovereignty, Vladimira Vitova, head of the Czech Peace Forum, told Sputnik Ceska republika.

    Czech soldiers set up security during a military advisory team training exercise at US Army Europe's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 1
    © Flickr/ U.S. Army Europe Images
    Czech Republic to Tighten Military Ties With Germany, Boost Defense Spending
    At a meeting in Brussels last Wednesday, Czech Defense Minister Martin Stropnicky and his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen signed a bilateral deal on closer defense co-operation. 

    The agreement assigns the Czech Republic's 4th Rapid Deployment Brigade to a division command of the German Bundeswehr

    The Czech brigade, which is also a component of NATO's Immediate Response Force, is comprised of four battalions: the 41st and 42nd mechanized infantry battalions, the 43rd airborne battalion and the 44th light motorized battalion. 

    Vladimira Vitova, head of the Czech Peace Forum, told Sputnik Ceska republika that the agreement contravenes Czech parliamentary sovereignty, since parliament should have been consulted about the decision.

    "Martin Stropnicky doesn't have the authority to take this kind of step. It's a very important decision, so at the least it should be discussed by the National Security Council, so that the subordination of the Czech army to German command is approved by President Zeman, the supreme commander of the armed forces of the Czech Republic. I'm not even talking about the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic. Nonetheless, I don't know that the President or any deputies have expressed any opinions on the matter," Vitova said.

    "Why has there been no discussion about this issue? This is the first time since 1918 that part of our army, and even more so voluntarily, has been subordinated to Germany. We have never fought for Germany in the entire history of our country."

    Speaking to Radio Praha, German deputy defense ministry spokesman Boris Nannt was quick to allay Czech concerns that the deal does not entail a subordination of Czech forces to the German military.

    "They will be doing exercises together. This is not subordination for the Czech troops, it's an assignment to a German division," Nannt explained.

    Czech army spokesman Jan Sulc said that Prague eventually wants its forces to be better prepared for large-scale deployments.

    "We want to better prepare our troops for a possible joint deployment in the context of larger army groups," Sulc said.

    Czech Republic Flag
    © Flickr/ Bret Arnett
    Czech Army to Purchase 8 Israeli Radars for $116 Mln
    Despite the reassurances, Vitova remains unconvinced about the continued independence of the Czech army after its assignment to a German division.

    'Boris Nannt says that this is not subordination, but joining one of the German divisions. But is it permissible for Czech soldiers to start obeying German command, call it what you want. Are we not damaging the authority of the Czech army?"

    "If we want to give up our own sovereignty, which, of course, nobody asked the citizens of the Czech Republic about, then this step by the ANO party (Action of Disaffected Citizens, Akce nespokojenych obcanu) and Defense Minister Stropnicky is quite understandable. They are just giving us away to Germany behind our own backs."

    "It is not just about the authority of the Czech army, but about the gradual restriction of our country's sovereignty and independence, which the current government is carrying out right before our eyes, with the tacit consent of the Chamber of Deputies and, unfortunately, the President himself."

    Vitova said that she would prefer the Czech Republic to co-operative militarily with traditional allies, rather than Germany.

    "First of all, I would mention Slovakia (as a potential ally). Of course, any form of cooperation is possible on the basis of fair bilateral agreements, but not when the army of one country starts to obey the army of another," she concluded.

    Related:

    Czech Diplomat Stefan Fule May Get Nomination for OSCE Secretary General Post
    'People of Donetsk Are Fighting for Survival' - Czech Witness
    Czech Your Privilege: Prague Shouldn't Expect US Defense Sec. to Focus on NATO
    Tags:
    defense cooperation, agreement, Armed Services, Bundeswehr, Ursula von der Leyen, Martin Stropnicky, Czech Republic, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Ironic and just wait till they realise just what Article 42 of the Lisbon Treaty States. Now, what was WWII all about? If only Adolf had heard of the EU, that was coming, how many millions of lives would that have saved?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      You are russian dont you know? What was WW2 about? It was about the invasion of Poland by both Germany and the USSR in september 1939.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok