London Underground Drivers to Hold 24-Hour Strike Over Forced Staff Moves

"RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces. The action and goes ahead tonight and the impact will be severe and widespread and the blame for that lies firmly at the door of an intransigent LU management that refuses to see sense… The action starting tonight is on and RMT remains available for serious talks but is down to the company to show that they are prepared to listen and engage with our negotiating team," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said, as quoted in the statement.
The strike is to last from 21:00 GMT on Tuesday until 20:59 GMT on Wednesday.
He noted that the strike would be staged in response to London Underground Limited (LUL) refusing to reconsider its decision to carry out staff displacements. The talks between RMT and LUL on the issue were held twice in January. As a result, LUL wrote a letter to RMT stating the company would proceed with the staff moves.
Drivers on several London Underground lines held a strike in January over the issue.
In December 2016, staff absences or shortages resulted in London Underground stations being closed at daytime at least 80 times.
