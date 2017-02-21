French Police Detain 3 People on Suspicion of Plotting Terrorist Attack

The arrests were reportedly made in the vicinity of Paris, in the southern city of Marseille and in the town of Clermont-Ferrand in the center of the country.
According to the news outlet, the police carried out a bomb disposal operation at the home of one of the detainees, in Clermont-Ferrand.
France has repeatedly been targeted by terrorists. On November 13, 2015, a series of gun and bomb attacks hit French capital claiming lives of 130 people. On July 14, 2016, a truck rammed into a crowd in Nice, which led to over 80 deaths.
