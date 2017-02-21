French Police Detain 3 People on Suspicion of Plotting Terrorist Attack

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi France Asks Russia, Iran to Influence Damascus Over Attitude to All Opposition as Terrorists

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to BFMTV broadcaster, the suspects had contacts with Rachid Kassim, French recruiter for the Islamic State, a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

The arrests were reportedly made in the vicinity of Paris, in the southern city of Marseille and in the town of Clermont-Ferrand in the center of the country.

According to the news outlet, the police carried out a bomb disposal operation at the home of one of the detainees, in Clermont-Ferrand.

France has repeatedly been targeted by terrorists. On November 13, 2015, a series of gun and bomb attacks hit French capital claiming lives of 130 people. On July 14, 2016, a truck rammed into a crowd in Nice, which led to over 80 deaths.

