Juncker Says UK Needs Years to Agree Future Relationship With EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik)It will take years to negotiate the future relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said Tuesday.

“To reach an agreement on the future architecture of relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, it will take years,” Juncker said in a speech at the Belgian parliament.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the country would invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which will start Brexit negotiations, by the end of this March, after the majority of voters in a June referendum were given in favor of leaving the European Union.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.

