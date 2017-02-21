Register
16:23 GMT +321 February 2017
    British Scotland Secretary David Mundell arrives for the weekly meeting of the cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on February 7, 2017

    Scottish Lawmaker Dismisses Possibility of Scotland Remaining in EU Post-Brexit

    Conservative Scottish lawmaker David Mundell stated that there is no set of circumstances in which Scotland could remain a member of the EU after the rest of the UK has left.

    Demonstrators taking part in the Scotland says stay rally are moved on from outside the Scottish Parliament as the debate on the triggering of article 50 in the main chamber takes place in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, February 7, 2017
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Scotland will not remain a member of the European Union after Brexit, regardless of whether it gains independence from the United Kingdom, Conservative Scottish lawmaker David Mundell is expected to tell the Scottish members of parliament this week.

    Mundell is due to give evidence to the Holyrood’s Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Relations Committee on Wednesday.

    "There is no set of circumstances in which Scotland could remain a member of the EU after the rest of the UK has left… If Scotland's constitutional position were ever to change, it would have to apply to be a member of the EU afresh — and we should not make easy assumptions about the length of time this would take, the process Scotland would have to follow or the terms of membership that may be on offer," Mundell is expected to say, as quoted by The Telegraph.

    After the United Kingdom held the June 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland would consider taking the second vote on independence, claiming that the Brexit referendum outcome neglected Scotland’s willingness to stay in the European Union.

    Pro-EU rallies held throughout Scotland as rest of the UK votes for Brexit
    On February 1, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said that the UK government would not grant the Scottish authorities the power to hold another independence referendum as Sturgeon must respect the results of the 2014 independence vote, when Scotland voted against becoming an independent state. A day later, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK government did not see any changes in public opinion to justify holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

    Jacqueline Minor, a European Commission spokeswoman in the United Kingdom, said that Scotland would not receive automatic EU membership, should it break away from the United Kingdom, and would instead need to apply for it as an independent state through Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty.

