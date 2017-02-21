Scottish Lawmaker Dismisses Possibility of Scotland Remaining in EU Post-Brexit

Mundell is due to give evidence to the Holyrood’s Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Relations Committee on Wednesday.
"There is no set of circumstances in which Scotland could remain a member of the EU after the rest of the UK has left… If Scotland's constitutional position were ever to change, it would have to apply to be a member of the EU afresh — and we should not make easy assumptions about the length of time this would take, the process Scotland would have to follow or the terms of membership that may be on offer," Mundell is expected to say, as quoted by The Telegraph.
After the United Kingdom held the June 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland would consider taking the second vote on independence, claiming that the Brexit referendum outcome neglected Scotland’s willingness to stay in the European Union.
Jacqueline Minor, a European Commission spokeswoman in the United Kingdom, said that Scotland would not receive automatic EU membership, should it break away from the United Kingdom, and would instead need to apply for it as an independent state through Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty.
