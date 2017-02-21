Scottish Lawmaker Dismisses Possibility of Scotland Remaining in EU Post-Brexit

© REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne Scottish Parliament Rejects Procedure to Initiate Brexit in Symbolic Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Scotland will not remain a member of the European Union after Brexit, regardless of whether it gains independence from the United Kingdom, Conservative Scottish lawmaker David Mundell is expected to tell the Scottish members of parliament this week.

Mundell is due to give evidence to the Holyrood’s Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"There is no set of circumstances in which Scotland could remain a member of the EU after the rest of the UK has left… If Scotland's constitutional position were ever to change, it would have to apply to be a member of the EU afresh — and we should not make easy assumptions about the length of time this would take, the process Scotland would have to follow or the terms of membership that may be on offer," Mundell is expected to say, as quoted by The Telegraph.

After the United Kingdom held the June 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Scotland would consider taking the second vote on independence, claiming that the Brexit referendum outcome neglected Scotland’s willingness to stay in the European Union.

On February 1, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said that the UK government would not grant the Scottish authorities the power to hold another independence referendum as Sturgeon must respect the results of the 2014 independence vote, when Scotland voted against becoming an independent state. A day later, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK government did not see any changes in public opinion to justify holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Jacqueline Minor, a European Commission spokeswoman in the United Kingdom, said that Scotland would not receive automatic EU membership, should it break away from the United Kingdom, and would instead need to apply for it as an independent state through Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty.