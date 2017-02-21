Paris Sees 1.5Mln-Decrease in Tourist Arrivals After 2015 Terror Attacks

© REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir US Committed to Partnership With EU, Urges Bloc to Eradicate Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the committee, the number of Japanese tourists plunged by 41.2 percent, Russian by 27.6 percent and Chinese by 21.5 percent. The number of tourists from the United States, the main source of visitors to France, reduced by 4.9 percent. The data on other countries has not changed significantly.

The overall losses in the Paris tourism industry make up to 1.3 billion euros (about $1.4 billion).

A series of gun and bomb attacks conducted by Islamists hit French capital in November 2015, claiming the lives of 130 people.