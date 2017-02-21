Register
11:50 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Meat processed in a shop of the meat-processing factory. File photo

    Meat of an Issue: Ukraine Major Importer of Russian Products Despite Kiev's Ban

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    160350

    Ukraine has become the largest importer of meat and beer from Russia, according to the latest statistics from Russia's Federal Customs Service. And while many experts believe this is due to supplies being shipped specifically to the Donbass region, economist Viktor Efimov explained to Radio Sputnik why it can't be the only reason.

    Despite its staunch advocacy of sanctions against Moscow, Ukraine has become the major importer of meat and beer from Russia, Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday.

    Citing the latest statistics of Russia's Federal Customs Service, the outlet reported that in 2016, the deliveries of Russian meat and beer to Ukraine amounted to 47,893 tonnes, which accounted for 30 per cent of the total Russian export of these products, regardless Kiev's ban on the import of Russian food, alcohol and dairy products.

    AB InBev brewery in Ivanovo Region
    © Sputnik/ Varvara Gert'e
    AB InBev brewery in Ivanovo Region

    Ukraine therefore has become the largest consumer of the above products, leaving Kazakhstan behind as the second-largest importer.
    The statistics is furthermore surprising, the newspaper says, as back in 2015, Kiev banned the import of Russian food, alcohol and dairy products in response to a Russian embargo on Ukrainian goods.

    The outlet has talked to a number of representatives of Russian trade and industrial companies who suggested that it is due to supplies being shipped specifically to the Donbass region. Meanwhile a representative of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine was unable to explain the increased dynamics of Russian food supplies to his country.

    Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Russia Hopes Ukraine Recovers From 'Orange Virus' and Embraces Era of Prosperity
    Radio Sputnik meanwhile talked to Doctor of Economics, Professor Viktor Efimov, who explained why the provided data could not be explained only by the increased deliveries to Donbass.

    "There is no verified data about the specific deliveries but I rule out that it is only to the Donbass region," he told Sputnik.

    He further explained that food supplies nevertheless remain an issue of primary importance where the politics quickly stands down.

    "I think that Ukraine has simply been carried away too much with its political playing, thus what should have happened sooner or later, has happened right now. Ukraine has worn itself out to such a state when normal human wants start altering the political line of a country," the economist said, adding that in response to Kiev's food embargo, the country is pursuing precisely the opposite.

    Viktor Efimov said that it is Ukraine which is cornering its own economy.

    "With their absurd political action the Kiev authorities are cornering the country's own economy. Russia has remained the only steady guaranteed market for Ukraine which it is currently cutting out," he noted.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukraine Requests WTO Dispute Panel Over Transit Row With Russia - Trade Ministry
    'Ukraine's Role as Troublemaker for Russia' Challenged in New Political Reality
    Tags:
    food embargo, import ban, food imports, Viktor Efimov, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok