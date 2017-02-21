Group of Unidentified Persons Rioted in Rinkeby District of Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — A group of unidentified persons ran riots in Rinkeby district of Stockholm, Sweden, setting cars on fire and looting the local stores, the city's police said in a statement.

"The unrest began at 22:20 local time [21.20 GMT], 7-8 vehicles were set on fire in the district during the evening… Unfortunately, several cases of shops looting took place in the district," the police said on Monday.

According to the statement, the rioters were throwing stones at the police, injuring one of the officers, while two more people suffered from beatings.

The number of rioters has not been defined yet. According to the local television, there were around 30-50 rioters.

The police managed to restore the order in a couple of hours.

Rinkeby is one of the districts with the highest number of immigrants in Stockholm.