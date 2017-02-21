Register
    Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London

    Police Arrest 5 Teenagers in London on Suspicion of Planning Terrorist Attack

    The London police arrested five teenagers on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The London police arrested five teenagers on suspicion of joining a terrorist group and plotting a terrorist attack, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "Officers from the MPS [Metropolitan Police Service] Counter Terrorism Command… arrested five males under 20-years-old on suspicion of Preparation of Terrorist Acts, Contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006," the statement said.

    According to the police, two teenagers of 17 and 16 years were arrested on Monday in the south of London, while the two others were arrested at a residential address in west London. A 15-year-old boy was arrested later in the day in east London.

    The investigation is currently under way.

    Europe has seen in increasingly tense security situation over the past two years, as it was hit by a string of terror attacks and has been plagued by EU-born Islamist radicals traveling to and from the Middle East.

