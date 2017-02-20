Irish Prime Minister Expected to Resign Over Police Corruption Scandal Handling

© REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne Sinn Fein Party Tables No Confidence Motion in Irish Gov't in Police Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Police whistleblower Maurice McCabe raised charges of corruption, like failure to prosecute influential people charged with offenses including traffic violations, According to The Guardian. McCabe claimed that he faced a smear campaign following his revelations. Kenny described the situation as appalling and apologized to the informant before the parliament.

Kenny is expected to lay down his plans regarding leadership at a party meeting on Wednesday.

The main contenders to succeed him are Housing Minister Simon Coveney and Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar.