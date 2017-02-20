UK Home Secretary Appoints Max Hill as New Terror Legislation Watchdog

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth UK Security Agencies Detain 300 Terror Suspects in Month-Long Operation

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has appointed Max Hill as the government’s new Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation following his nine years as a Queen's Counsel (QC), the government said in a press release Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that Max Hill QC has been appointed as Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation," Rudd said commenting on the appointment.

The previous reviewer, David Anderson QC, left his post urging the government to overhaul its controversial Prevent program aimed at stopping people becoming extremists as it was not trusted by "a very large number of decent British Muslims."

The reviewer will be required to provide an annual report on his findings, which the government must lay before Parliament and publish.

Hill will begin his tenure on March 1, 2017.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!