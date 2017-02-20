Register
20:40 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Palm trees are planted in flowerbed in front of Milan's gothic-era Duomo Cathedral, Italy, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

    Milan's Non-Native Starbucks Trees Seen as Threat to City's 'Traditional Values'

    © AP Photo/ Antonio Calanni
    Europe
    Get short URL
    114640

    Political opposition to migrants in Italy is no longer just limited to people - now it also extends to trees.

    Police in Milan are investigating an incident which occured when a number of freshly planted, non-native palm and banana trees in the city's famous Piazza del Duomo, were set alight on February 19, following anti-immigrant protests that had erupted the day before, involving right-wing movements known as the Lega Nord and CasaPound. 

    Palm trees aren't native to Italy, but are now commonplace throughout the country, including in cities such as Rome, the Riviera, and Milan. ​

    The forty-two trees, standing 17 feet tall, and planted in Milan's city center on February 17 outside the 14th century Gothic cathedral, were part of a Starbucks initiative.

    The US coffee chain is set on expanding in Italy amongst the country's network of independent coffee bars and cafes, with Milan being one of the first cities to get its very first Starbucks. The company had sponsored the area in which the trees were planted.

    ​The controversy has spread to Twitter, where a storm of criticism has erupted. 

    A number of residents and politicians had claimed the trees would not go well together with Milan's traditional values.

    Matteo Salvini, leader of the Lega Nord (Nothern League) and MEP, tweeted his outrage at the fact palm trees had been planted in Milan in the first place.

    "#Palm and banana trees in piazza Duomo? Madness. Shortage of sand and camels, and illegal immigrants will feel at home. #motosega #starbucksgohome," the tweet read. 

    Certain members of Slavini's party had also taken to the streets with inflatable palm trees, and whilst holding banners reading, "No to Africanization of Piazza Duomo," they handed out bananas to passersby.

    The spaces where the palm trees were planted had been landscaped by architect Marco Bay, who won an open competition to design the area where the plants would reside. Bay dismissed criticism that palm trees don't belong in the city, noting that there are already hundreds of them

    "The idea was born by looking at the space, I wanted plants that create architecture, but also scenery," he said.

    Local resident Mario Governa's bar is located opposite the palm trees, and he said in a recent interview that sales for his business are up more than 25 percent as people flock to see what the all fuss is about.

    Related:

    M5S Euroskeptics' Failed ALDE Shows Lack of Consistency - Lega Nord
    Italy's Lega Nord Leader Slams Obama as 'Worst President of the United States'
    Lega Nord Hopes Next EU Gov'ts to Oppose 'Stupid' Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Italy's Lega Nord Leader Says Party Will Never Back EU Army Initiative
    Tags:
    tradition, traditional values, plants, nationalism, tree, plant, campaign, protest, CasaPound Italy, Lega Nord, Starbucks, Italy, Europe, Milan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Medvezhonok
      They certainly aren't an aesthetic fit with the architecture. Palm trees in front of one of the finest Gothic cathedrals in the world - ridiculous, almost as ridiculous as palm trees in Red Square.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok