Say What? Denmark Paying Social Benefits to Nationals Fighting in Daesh Ranks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) has found out several cases of early pensions granted to the country's nationals, reportedly too sick too work, who then have gone to Syria to join the jihadists, the Berlingske newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the news outlet, the PET is also preparing a draft law, which could simplify the process of cutting such payments to the country's nationals fighting in the Middle East.

It is not the first time the PET has revealed the information about payments made to the country's fighters of Daesh. In 2014, the service reported information about 28 people receiving benefits during their activities in Syria.

Daesh, which has occupied large territories in the Middle East, is known for recruitment of fighters from different countries of the world. According to the PET's assessment of the terror threat, at least 145 people have left Denmark to join the Islamists in both Syria and Iraq since summer 2012.