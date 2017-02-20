Armenian FM Underscores Nagorno-Karabakh's Role in Reconciliation Talks

YEREVAN (Sputnik) – The resolution of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh is impossible without the direct participation of the region in negotiations, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told Sputnik.

"The resolution of the conflict is impossible without the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is clearly understood and this is what the mediators speak of. The Azerbaijani side simply pretends that it does not understand, hiding its head in the sand, but all working documents discussed in recent years envisage direct participation of the Karabakh side in the elaboration of the agreement on comprehensive settlement of the conflict," Nalbandian said.

The minister stressed that the region was not involved in the direct talks with Azerbaijan because of Baku's position.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, populated mostly by ethnic Armenians, proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992–1994, during a military conflict with the self-proclaimed republic supported by Armenia, Azerbaijan lost control over the region.

The conflict escalated in April, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of provocations and attacks. On April 5, Baku and Yerevan signed a ceasefire in Moscow following Russian mediation, yet hostilities continued.

On June 20, 2016, the presidents of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia met in St. Petersburg where they reaffirmed their commitment to achieve steady progress in political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and agreed to increase the number of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) monitors working in the conflict zone.