Register
13:05 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov looks on during a press conference after the BSEC session in Belgrade on December 13, 2016

    'Mr. No' Lavrov, a Bulldozer That Made Clinton Hysterical

    © AFP 2016/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20460

    He's respected and admired by some, and feared by others; Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves no one indifferent. Although his steadfast commitment to Kremlin policy has irritated many opponents, no one has any doubt about his competence and diplomatic skill, a Swedish journalist admitted.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2ndR) at the start of a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Brendan Smialowski/POOL
    Awkward: Tillerson and Lavrov First Meeting Makes Journalists Cringe
    When Sergei Lavrov enters the room, it is impossible not to notice his appearance. He's tall and charismatic, and makes slightly exaggerated gestures. Most often, he is dressed in elegant suits with silk ties; his attentive eyes peek through steel-rimmed spectacles. Sometimes he can be spotted with a cigarette hanging from the corner of his mouth, Swedish journalist Gunilla von Hall wrote in Svenska Dagbladet.

    In her accolade to Lavrov, von Hall lauded his solid defense of Russia's uncompromising stance on the status of Crimea, which drove US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton to the verge of hysteria. Foreign statesmen now refer to him as "Mr. No," a moniker he inherited from several predecessors: Soviet Foreign Ministers Vyacheslav Molotov and Andrei Gromyko.

    He revealed his uncompromising character in Geneva during the endless negotiations over Syrian chemical weapons, Iran's nuclear weapons and the peace initiative in Syria. More recently, it was seen in his response to US demands that Russia relinquish Crimea.

    "Although most of the time, the world sees a gloomy and harsh Lavrov, behind this façade, there is an incredibly competent, witty and talented diplomat. Many rank 63-year-old Lavrov to the most skilled politicians in the world," Gunilla von Hall wrote.

    Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives interview to Ekho Moskvy, Govorit Moskva
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Top Five Surprising Facts About Russian FM Sergei Lavrov
    Lavrov entered Soviet diplomatic service after graduating from at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1972. After using his first job in Sri Lanka as a springboard, Lavrov landed in the United Nations, where he represented the Soviet Union and Russian Federation for 15 years.

    Lavrov's intuition and skills, which he demonstrated in the UN, led to his appointment as Russian Foreign Minister in 2004. Ever since, Lavrov has protected Russian foreign interests, sometimes with a zeal that has been nicknamed "bulldozer diplomacy." Despite the fact that Lavrov is fluent in English and French, he insists upon speaking Russian during official meetings as a matter of principle.

    When it comes to principles, Lavrov is not averse to barring his teeth. When former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan introduced a ban on smoking in UN headquarters, Lavrov retorted that he "did not own the building" and continued to smoke when given the opportunity.

    Gunilla von Hall described Lavrov as a bon vivant with a taste for earthly delights. Lavrov is known to enjoy top-shelf drinks, poignant jokes and the company of beautiful women. On vacation, though, Lavrov ditches his expensive suits to become a keen paddler and skier. He is also notorious for switching off his mobile phone when he takes time off work.

    Last year, Lavrov showed his generous side by "donating" pizzas his US counterpart John Kerry ordered for the Russian delegation to reporters during protracted negotiations on Syria. He also treated the hungry journalists to several bottles of vodka, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zacharova relayed on Facebook.

    Never Too Late to Play Football: Lavrov Joins Match of Over-45s Russian National Football League
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    And He Scores! Russian FM Lavrov is a Whizz at Football
    However, Lavrov may also lose his temper. Once a photographer asked him and John Kerry to step closer for a photo with UN envoy Lakhdar Brahimi during a meeting in Geneva only to hear Lavrov's roar: "You are not here to give us orders, but to seize the moment yourself."

    "That's how he is, the tsar of Russian Foreign Affairs, sometimes charmingly friendly, and sometimes poisonously impudent. A difficult negotiating partner," Gunilla von Hall concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Many Western Partners Show Understanding of Russia's Position - Lavrov
    'Pragmatic': Lavrov Reveals What Kind of Relations Russia Wants With US
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Calls Russia-US-EU Tensions 'Unnatural'
    Talks Between Lavrov, Tillerson Hint at US-Russia 'Thaw'
    Tags:
    Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Vyacheslav Molotov, Sergei Lavrov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok