UK Parliament to Hold Debate on Canceling Trump's Visit on Monday

LONDON (Sputnik) — According to media reports, tens of thousands of UK nationals are expected to take part in nationwide protests on Monday to demand Trump’s state visit to the country be canceled amid his recent harsh anti-migrant orders.

In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited the US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom later this year. Later, an online petition was published at the website of the UK Parliament, demanding Trump to be barred from making a state visit to Britain amid his January 27 executive order banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States and implementing a three-month block on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

Earlier in February, May officially rejected the petition saying that Trump "should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit," however, noted that the government took into account the strong position expressed by many signatures.

On Sunday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that Trump should not be granted a state visit due to his harsh anti-migrant policies.

