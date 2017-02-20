UK Parliament to Hold Debate on Canceling Trump's Visit on Monday

LONDON (Sputnik) — According to media reports, tens of thousands of UK nationals are expected to take part in nationwide protests on Monday to demand Trump’s state visit to the country be canceled amid his recent harsh anti-migrant orders.
Earlier in February, May officially rejected the petition saying that Trump "should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit," however, noted that the government took into account the strong position expressed by many signatures.
On Sunday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that Trump should not be granted a state visit due to his harsh anti-migrant policies.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete No kidding? The United Kingdom may deny a visit from the President of the U.S.? The Kingdom's parliament is going to take that decision.
Donny