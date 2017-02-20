Register
20 February 2017
    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport

    UK Parliament to Hold Debate on Canceling Trump's Visit on Monday

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    The UK Parliament is scheduled to hold a debate on Monday on a petition against US President Donald Trump’s official visit to the United Kingdom which has gathered 1.85 million signatures.

    LONDON (Sputnik) — According to media reports, tens of thousands of UK nationals are expected to take part in nationwide protests on Monday to demand Trump’s state visit to the country be canceled amid his recent harsh anti-migrant orders.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 27, 201
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Over 120,000 People Sign Petition in Support of Trump's Visit to UK Amid #StopTrumpVisit Initiative
    In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited the US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom later this year. Later, an online petition was published at the website of the UK Parliament, demanding Trump to be barred from making a state visit to Britain amid his January 27 executive order banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States and implementing a three-month block on any entrants from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

    Earlier in February, May officially rejected the petition saying that Trump "should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit," however, noted that the government took into account the strong position expressed by many signatures.

    On Sunday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that Trump should not be granted a state visit due to his harsh anti-migrant policies.

      avatar
      Donny
      No kidding? The United Kingdom may deny a visit from the President of the U.S.? The Kingdom's parliament is going to take that decision.
