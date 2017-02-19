London Mayor Calls to Downgrade Trump’s State Visit

"I think this ban on people from the seven Muslim-majority countries, ending the refugee program is cruel and shameful. In those circumstances we should not be rolling out the red carpet," he told the ITV.
He confessed his love to the United States and its people, but added, "when you have got a special relationship, of course, you are side-by-side with them in times of adversity but when they are wrong you call them out."
Trump has been trying to force through a controversial ban that would temporarily stop people from several mostly Muslim populated countries from entering the United States over security concerns.
Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington, which led to US district judge James Robart in Seattle issuing a temporary stay on the travel ban. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on the existing stay.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think this guy might be pi$$ed about not being invited to meet THE TRUMP. And don't think he will be invited to the WH either, not after he found out that they gather up the towels and bedding BEFORE you are driven to the airport in a yellow cab. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ["I think this ban on people from the seven Muslim-majority countries, ending the refugee program is cruel and shameful. In those circumstances we should not be rolling out the red carpet,"]
marcanhalt
double bonus
Oh right! Forgot about Brexit. How Obama was going to put the UK at the back of the queue, and Trump wants to put the UK at the front of the trading queue, and he is repaid for this by Muslim Nonsense, from the London mayor?
Perhaps this is why you may not want a Muslim to be the mayor of London?
He cares more about backward Muslim republics, than the UK's own trade relations; and is willing to sacrifice them over made up political nonsense.