London Mayor Calls to Downgrade Trump’s State Visit

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque UK PM May Formally Rejects Petition Against Trump's State Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged to strip the trappings of a state visit from Donald Trump’s anticipated trip to the country this summer, in an interview with a UK channel.

"I think this ban on people from the seven Muslim-majority countries, ending the refugee program is cruel and shameful. In those circumstances we should not be rolling out the red carpet," he told the ITV.

He confessed his love to the United States and its people, but added, "when you have got a special relationship, of course, you are side-by-side with them in times of adversity but when they are wrong you call them out."

Trump has been trying to force through a controversial ban that would temporarily stop people from several mostly Muslim populated countries from entering the United States over security concerns.

Trump’s executive order was challenged by the state of Washington, which led to US district judge James Robart in Seattle issuing a temporary stay on the travel ban. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco issued a stay on the existing stay.