MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian government troops have freed 53 residential areas from Islamist militants since the start of this year, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from Daesh armed formations since January 1, 2017 has reached 53," the ministry’s reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.

The Latakia-based center said army forces had recaptured an almost 20-quare-mile area from Daesh – a terrorist group outlawed in Syria, Russia and many other countries – in the past 24 hours, freeing some 687 square miles of land since January 1,2017.

Moreover, Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian ceasefire have registered eight violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered eight violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [4] and in Hama [4] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations: three in Damascus, two in Daraa, two in Latakia, two in Hama, three in Homs and one in Idlib provinces," the bulletin added.

According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only two violations registered by Turkey.