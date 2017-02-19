Register
20:23 GMT +319 February 2017
    Syrian Arab Army celebrating victory in Sheikh Saeed, East Aleppo.

    Syrian Army Freed 53 Towns From Islamists Over 7 Weeks Russian MoD

    © Photo: Vanessa Beeley
    Syrian government troops have freed 53 residential areas from Islamist militants since the start of this year, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

    A Syrian red crescent ambulance
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Terror Attack in Syria's Jabla Leaves at Least Nine Dead, 25 Wounded
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian government troops have freed 53 residential areas from Islamist militants since the start of this year, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

    "The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from Daesh armed formations since January 1, 2017 has reached 53," the ministry’s reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.

    The Latakia-based center said army forces had recaptured an almost 20-quare-mile area from Daesh – a terrorist group outlawed in Syria, Russia and many other countries – in the past 24 hours, freeing some 687 square miles of land since January 1,2017.

    People walk past damaged shops in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Other States Can Be Invited to Monitor Syria Ceasefire - Iran's Delegation to Astana Talks
    Moreover, Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian ceasefire have registered eight violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

    "The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered eight violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [4] and in Hama [4] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

    "The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations: three in Damascus, two in Daraa, two in Latakia, two in Hama, three in Homs and one in Idlib provinces," the bulletin added.

    According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only two violations registered by Turkey.

