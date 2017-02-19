Register
15:50 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A satellite dish is photographed inside of a receiver, a so-called Radom, at the German Intelligence Agency,BND , facility near the Mangfall barracks in Bad Aibling,, near Munich Germany, Friday June 6, 2014

    German Spy Scandal Triggered by Broken Connection Between Gov't, Intel Agencies

    © AP Photo/ dpa,Stephan Jansen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12901

    On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was invited to the Bundestag parliamentary committee to testify on the NSA and BND espionage scandal that shocked German residents in 2015. During her speech Merkel stuck to her old position, saying that she knew nothing about the spying activities of German intelligence.

    In an interview with Sputnik Germany, German politician Patrick Schiffer noted that he was surprised by the lack of coordination between the BND and the German government and stressed that insufficient control was the main reason behind the unprecedented spy scandal that has shaken the country.

    "I was surprised, amazed and shocked about the fact that there was so little communication between the BND and the German government and that the activities that took place in the period from 2013 to 2015 and even before that were ignored. In my opinion, it indicates the lack of sufficient control that actually should have been exerted. The trust, that many were talking about, was lost in many respects," the member of the German Pirate Party told Sputnik Germany.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in the witness stand of a parliamentary inquiry in Berlin investigating the NSA's activities in Germany, February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel Claims She Was Unaware BND Spied on 'Friends'
    As result of the spy scandal, German authorities passed stricter legislation and made a series of organizational changes. However, according to the politician, the new law has not brought any significant changes.

    "The reaction came too late. How can we control the intelligence, even if the federal government has no idea what they actually do?" he added.

    The politician also criticized Merkel's statement in which she said that "spying among friends is unacceptable."

    "I don't want to use the word ‘lies', but I believe that at that time she did not have the necessary information that would allow her to say this sentence at all. So she unconsciously misled the public, and the questioning in the investigatory committee has proved that," the politician said.

    The spying affair dates back to 2013, when it was alleged that the NSA had bugged German Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
    © AFP 2016/ Julian Stratenschulte
    Merkel to Explain to Investigation Why She 'Didn't Know About' BND Espionage
    The investigatory committee into the German Bundestag was established in 2014 and was tasked with finding out how and to what extent foreign intelligence had been spying on European citizens, including high-ranking German politicians and top-officials. Later, a series of documents also revealed that not only the NSA, but also the BND was actively involved in espionage against German citizens.

    Thus, in 2015 media reports said that the BND had systematically spied on its friends and allies worldwide. According to Spiegel Online magazine, in many cases the BND carried out this policy on its initiative and not at the request of US intelligence.

    Related:

    US Says Germany Remains Crucial Partner Despite Espionage Scandal
    Tags:
    testimony, espionage, National Security Agency (NSA), German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok