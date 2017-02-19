Temporary Ceasefire Established in Avdiivka

"As of 12:00 (10:00 GMT) February 19 there is an agreement on a ceasefire on both sides from 11.00 to 15.00 February. At 12.00, for the conducting of demining activities and then for repairs of high-voltage lines, a pyrotechnic unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a repair team… have been directed," a State Emergency Service of Ukraine statement reads.
The service said 128 people and 32 units of equipment, including 67 people and 24 units of equipment were involved in the emergency repair efforts.
Since late January, the conflict in eastern Ukraine between local militia and Kiev authorities has escalated in Avdiivka and Yasynuvata towns near Donetsk, with Kiev forces and Donbass militia accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.
