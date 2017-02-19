Temporary Ceasefire Established in Avdiivka

© AFP 2016/ VASILY MAXIMOV Council of Europe Hints at Kiev's Fault in Ukraine Crisis Amid Avdiivka Fighting

KIEV (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Avdiivka, and the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant were again de-energized as a result of a shelling. Avdiivka was left without electricity in late January and early February because of damage to power lines as a result of the shelling, with repair crews unable to make repairs because of continued attacks. Heat and water are supplied to the city with disruptions from the Avdiivka Coke Plant, which was forced to stop production and work on heating city.

"As of 12:00 (10:00 GMT) February 19 there is an agreement on a ceasefire on both sides from 11.00 to 15.00 February. At 12.00, for the conducting of demining activities and then for repairs of high-voltage lines, a pyrotechnic unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a repair team… have been directed," a State Emergency Service of Ukraine statement reads.

The service said 128 people and 32 units of equipment, including 67 people and 24 units of equipment were involved in the emergency repair efforts.

Since late January, the conflict in eastern Ukraine between local militia and Kiev authorities has escalated in Avdiivka and Yasynuvata towns near Donetsk, with Kiev forces and Donbass militia accusing each other of being responsible for the escalation of fighting.