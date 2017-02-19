Clashes Erupt as Protests Against Police Violence Resume in Paris (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Previously, a series of protests have swept through Paris and other French regions. People protested police misconduct during an incident on February 2, when a 22-year-old named Theo, allegedly involved in drug dealing, was detained and violently beaten by law enforcement. Since the riots erupted on February 4 over 240 people have been arrested.

Some 2,300 people gathered at a recent demonstration in Paris. The protest resulted in clashes with police.

A Sputnik France correspondent reported that demonstrators threw stones at the police, injuring at least one law enforcement officer. In response, the police used tear gas and several protesters were arrested.

People gathered at the Place de la Republique at 3:00 p.m. local time. They were chanting slogans calling, including "Social peace without violence," "Police are everywhere, justice is nowhere," "That’s impunity and injustice. Let’s disarm the police."

​At the entrance, demonstrators had to undergo security checks. Only journalists wearing helmets were allowed to the site.

The nearest metro station was closed for several hours before the demonstration kicked off and the entire area was cordoned by police. A significant number of law enforcement officers were engaged to provide order and security at the site.

Similar protests were also organized in other French cities, including Rennes, Dijon, Poitiers and Nice.

