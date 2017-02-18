Kiev, Red Cross Could Agree on Getting Access to Donbass Prisoners - Klimkin

MUNICH (Sputnik) — Ukrainian authorities are holding negotiations with the Red Cross officials to get humanitarian access to the prisoners captured during the Donbass conflict, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said Saturday.

"We are currently negotiating with the Red Cross, and it may be possible already in the following month to achieve a breakthrough in the issue of humanitarian access to the prisoners of the conflict," Klimkin told reporters.

The issue of prisoners captured by the warring parties within the framework of hostilities in Ukraine's Donbas between Kiev troops and local militias has been on the agenda of negotiations between the parties to the conflict for quite a long time. The ceasefire deal reached in Minsk in 2015 stipulated an all-for-all prisoner exchange among other issues.