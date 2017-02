MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday discussed the relations between Moscow and Brussels, as well as the settlement of crises in Libya and Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov and Mogherini held a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"During the conversation, an actual issues of the relations between Russia, EU as well as on the international agenda has been discussed. The special attention was given to the situation in the Middle East, first of all to the problems of Syrian and Libyan settlement," the statement said.