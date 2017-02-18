Moscow Ready to Assist in Decoding MH17 Crash Radar Information - Rosaviatsia

© Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin Moscow Voicess Readiness to Provide Help to Decode Radar Data on MH17 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In January, media reported that Dutch investigators failed to decode information provided by Russia in October.

"Despite the fact that Russia continues to be puzzled by the situation that Netherlands needed some three months to detect the so-called technical trouble, the Russian side is ready to provide the international investigators an assistance of the specialists-developers, who are aware of the system of decoding the information from the radiodetector, at any moment," the statement said.

The statement added that the Russian side had been providing the official investigation with all the necessary information on the issue from its beginning.

The MH17 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and consequently returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey concern, producing the missile systems, rejected findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from the Zaroshchens'ke area, controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.