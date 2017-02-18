Register
    The reconstructed airplane serves as a backdrop during the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015

    Moscow Ready to Assist in Decoding MH17 Crash Radar Information - Rosaviatsia

    © REUTERS/ Michael Kooren
    Europe
    116830

    The Russian side is ready to provide the necessary assistance to decode the radar data related to the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said Saturday.

    MH17 Malaysian Airlines Boeing crash in Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    Moscow Voicess Readiness to Provide Help to Decode Radar Data on MH17 Crash
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In January, media reported that Dutch investigators failed to decode information provided by Russia in October.

    "Despite the fact that Russia continues to be puzzled by the situation that Netherlands needed some three months to detect the so-called technical trouble, the Russian side is ready to provide the international investigators an assistance of the specialists-developers, who are aware of the system of decoding the information from the radiodetector, at any moment," the statement said.

    The statement added that the Russian side had been providing the official investigation with all the necessary information on the issue from its beginning.

    Netherlands announce preliminary investigation results of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Decoding of Russia's MH17 Radar Data May Take Minutes, Dutch Accusations Biased
    The MH17 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident.

    The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and consequently returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey concern, producing the missile systems, rejected findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from the Zaroshchens'ke area, controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.

      Hermes
      If the western shirtlifters society would just admit they accidentally, and with the best intentions, downed the wrong plane and say they are very sorry about it the court will take that into consideration and perhaps they will receive a lighter sentence then but if they keep denying, lying and obscuring matters I think the judge should not show any lenience towards them at all.
