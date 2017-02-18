Moscow Ready to Assist in Decoding MH17 Crash Radar Information - Rosaviatsia

"Despite the fact that Russia continues to be puzzled by the situation that Netherlands needed some three months to detect the so-called technical trouble, the Russian side is ready to provide the international investigators an assistance of the specialists-developers, who are aware of the system of decoding the information from the radiodetector, at any moment," the statement said.
The statement added that the Russian side had been providing the official investigation with all the necessary information on the issue from its beginning.
The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and consequently returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey concern, producing the missile systems, rejected findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from the Zaroshchens'ke area, controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If the western shirtlifters society would just admit they accidentally, and with the best intentions, downed the wrong plane and say they are very sorry about it the court will take that into consideration and perhaps they will receive a lighter sentence then but if they keep denying, lying and obscuring matters I think the judge should not show any lenience towards them at all.
Hermes