MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A local television channel, VTM, cited the Louvain Fire Department as saying one person had died. Around 20 more passengers were injured, La Derniere Heure newspaper reported.

"A train has derailed after leaving the Louvain railway station… Traffic between Louvain and Brussels has been interrupted," the railway authority said.

Photos from the site show that at least one carriage overturned. There were reportedly hundreds of people aboard the train.