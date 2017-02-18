Lavrov Stresses Need to Resume Military Cooperation With NATO

© AFP 2016/ THIERRY CHARLIER NATO Interested in Normalizing Relations With Russia – German Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged on Saturday for the resumption of military cooperation between Moscow and NATO, while lamenting the lack of NATO's readiness in this regard.

"To alleviate all these concerns and problems we need to renew military cooperation. [NATO Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg yesterday, surrounded by his deputies, did not say that NATO is prepared for that and that's regrettable because without practical cooperation any words by diplomats can bring no added value there, in regard to solving the security issues," Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference.

NATO-Russia relations deteriorated sharply in 2014, following the beginning of an internal conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. NATO suspended all civil and military cooperation with Moscow and has been building up its military presence in Europe, particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, citing Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine.