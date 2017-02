MUNICH (Sputnik) — Europe should adhere to its own decision to liberalize the gas market, be interested in gas deliveries diversification, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Saturday.

"Europe once committed to the liberalization of the gas market and adopted laws on that basis. And my proposal is will be to stick to this," Gabriel said at the Munich Security Conference, answering a question about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

He added that the European Union was interested in diversification of energy supplies and should "do its job" to ensure security of energy security.