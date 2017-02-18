Multiple Blasts Occur at Gas Cylinder Deposit Site in Southeastern France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The explosions took place on Friday night in the Jonquieres commune in the Vaucluse department, after a fire erupted at the deposit site, Le Parisien said.

🔴🇫🇷ALERT

Series of huge explosions in South France in #Jonquières at gas cylinder depot (🎥@putpourlepar) pic.twitter.com/ppgE8hKosu — Deplorable Lafayette (@Marki_Lafayette) February 18, 2017

​Nobody was killed or injured by the blasts, the newspaper added citing firefighters.

The local population has been evacuated as sporadic explosions continued at the deposit site.