04:57 GMT +318 February 2017
    Painted Matryoshka dolls, or Russian nesting dolls, bearing the faces of German Chancellor Angela Merkel an US President-elect Donald Trump

    Poll Shows Germans More Anxious About Trump's Policy Than About Putin's Actions

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    14510

    The German citizens are more worried about US President Donald Trump's policies than of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's, a poll issued on Friday by FG Wahlen said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, the number of Germans, concerned about Trump's policies, increased by 16 percent in a month, reaching 78 percent, while only 19 percent of respondents said they were not worried.

    As regards Putin, 58 percent of those surveyed expressed their concern over his policies, while 40 percent believed there was nothing to worry about.

    The poll was conducted on February 14-16, with 1,231 Germans been surveyed.

    Traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on sale at a gift shop in central Moscow on November 8, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    German Official: Russia on Equal Footing With US First Time After USSR Collapse
    The policy of the new US president, in particular, the travel ban on refugees and withdrawal from Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, as well as his pledges to construct a wall on the border with Mexico, triggered sharp criticism in the international community, with people in many countries worried about his next possible steps.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    Since then, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, particularly in eastern European countries bordering Russia, using Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine as a pretext.

