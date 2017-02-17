Turkey Hopes to Mend Ties With EU Under Malta's Council of EU Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yildirim stressed that Ankara appreciates that Malta is a country that has unconditionally supported Turkey's full EU membership.

"During Malta's presidency, we hope that the relations between the EU and Turkey will improve further," Yildirim said during his visit to Malta, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

The prime minister also expressed hope to continue work on the EU-Turkey Customs Union Agreement.

In August 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara would withdraw from the migration deal reached with the Brussels in March 2016. In accordance with the deal, Turkey was promised roughly $6.4 billion in financial aid and major concessions on membership and visas in return for the pledge to take back all undocumented migrants arriving in Europe via Turkey.

Malta is holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2017 for the first time since joining the bloc in 2004.