Serbian Prime Minister Vucic Ready to Announce Resignation Soon

"It is probably my last address to you as the president of the Serbian government," Vucic said addressing activists of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in Belgrade without mentioning the exact date of his resignation.
The SNS party's main committee is expected to meet later on Friday to confirm Vucic as its candidate in the presidential elections tentatively slated for April, 2017.
"I firmly believe that this country needs jobs, stability, investment, roads, new hospitals and a future, because someone has to guard the door when the past knocks on it," the prime minister added.
Incumbent Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic reportedly said Wednesday he would be running for a second term, at his 65th anniversary party, although there has been no official confirmation.
But the SNS, a conservative party founded by Nikolic, does not appear to be behind him this time and is set to uphold his former close ally Vucic’s presidential bid. A president is elected in Serbia for five years but not more than twice. Nikolic first took office in 2012.
