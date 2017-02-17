Domino Effect? Polish FM Says Other EU Countries May 'Follow' Brexit Example

MUNICH (Sputnik) — He said that he believes that Britons decided to vote in favor of leaving the EU in a referendum as they "couldn't stand the situation in Europe."
"No, I don't think that was a capricious moment in the life of Great Britain. I think it was their decision because they couldn't stand the situation in Europe, and the others may follow," Waszczykowski said at the Munich Security Conference.
In January's 12-point Brexit plan, the UK government said it would not seek to stay in the EU single market but would pursue a post-Brexit free trade deal with the bloc. The government also made plans to boost international trade with partners outside of Europe.
All comments
Show new comments (0)