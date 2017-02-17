Domino Effect? Polish FM Says Other EU Countries May 'Follow' Brexit Example

MUNICH (Sputnik) — He said that he believes that Britons decided to vote in favor of leaving the EU in a referendum as they "couldn't stand the situation in Europe."

"No, I don't think that was a capricious moment in the life of Great Britain. I think it was their decision because they couldn't stand the situation in Europe, and the others may follow," Waszczykowski said at the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that her government planned to trigger Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty launching Brexit procedures by the end of March 2017.

In January's 12-point Brexit plan, the UK government said it would not seek to stay in the EU single market but would pursue a post-Brexit free trade deal with the bloc. The government also made plans to boost international trade with partners outside of Europe.