Register
18:21 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014.

    Full Circle: Kosovo Army a 'Threat to All Serbians'

    © AFP 2016/ Armend Nimani
    Europe
    Get short URL
    113802

    The parliament of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic has adopted a draft resolution to transform the Kosovo Security Forces into Kosovo Armed Forces. In an interview with Sputnik, Dusan Celic, a professor of law in Pristina, warned about the danger this could pose to the Serb minority in Kosovo and Serbia in general.

    A Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) honor guard stands at attention at the funeral in southwestern Kosovo near Pec and Djakovica for five of 24 Kosovars slain in an ambush in Rogovo last week by Serbian Interior Ministry forces.
    © AFP 2016/ JOEL ROBINE
    Full-Fledged Kosovo Army Now Just a Step Away
    “A parliamentary resolution has no binding force anywhere in the world. It is just a political intention to establish an armed force," Dusan Celic told Sputnik Serbia.

    He added that UN Security Council Resolution 1244 stipulates that NATO (KFOR) peacekeepers and Serbian army and police are the only military forces allowed in the province.

    “The UN resolution also provides for the return of a certain number of Serbian military and police, which is something people tend to forget.”

    Professor Celic said that Belgrade has the sole authority to raise the issue of Kosovo armed forces at the UN Security Council, adding that a Kosovo army would pose a “threat to all Serbians.”

    When asked why Kosovo needs an army, Celic cited the US ambassador in Pristina as saying that KFOR will not leave Kosovo as long as the republic is unable to defend itself.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Kosovo Azem Vllasi, a political adviser at the Kosovo Foreign Ministry, said that Kosovo is an independent state and KFOR will not stay forever.

    “We’ve been getting signals from NATO to establish our own military structure. That’s why we raised the issue at the parliament. This will take time, of course, but we, just like any other country, are all set to build an armed force,” Vllasi said.

    He added that this will be done even if no Serbian MPs support the idea to create the Kosovo armed forces.

    “We could strengthen the existing Kosovo Security Force turning them into a formidable defense force, no matter how we call it. This means that we won’t necessarily have to change the constitution,” he continued.

    A Kosovo Albanian man sells flags in Pristina on February 16, 2011 in preparation for the third anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence
    © AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI
    What's the Price of 'Falling in Love' With 'Independent Kosovo'?
    If the Kosovo army is eventually created, it would not only get modern weapons but also the KFOR bases now being used by the Kosovo Security Forces.

    Besides, when they take over the British contingent of the KFOR in Podujevo, they would be able to control the northeastern stretch of the region’s administrative border with central Serbia.

    Units deployed in Kacanik would be able to control, together with US troops stationed at Camp Bondsteel, the main base of the US Army in Kosovo, the eastern leg of the administrative border, while those deployed at Prizren and Pec would control Kosovo’s border with neighboring Albania and Montenegro.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Full-Fledged Kosovo Army Now Just a Step Away
    Kosovo: A 'Tinderbox' Inside the EU
    Tags:
    independent state, Kosovo army, parliamentary resolution, threat, Kosovo Security Force, KFOR, Kosovo parliament, NATO, UN, US Army, Azem Vllasi, Dusan Celic, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I suppose this means then that there will be more UN reports of mass graves on the other side of the fence. Trouble is, the DNA will all be the same with or without the fence. I keep wondering when God will say, "Enough is enough...!"
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok