NATO Seeks Dialogue With Russia in Times of Increased Tension on Borders

© AFP 2016/ THOMAS KIENZLE NATO Defense Ministers Agree to Stand Behind Transatlantic Partnership - Stoltenberg

MUNICH (Sputnik) — Stoltenberg is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference later in the day.

"NATO has a very clear position that we seek dialogue with Russia, we strive for a more constructive relationship with Russia. Russia is our biggest neighbor, and especially in times with more military activity along our borders, with higher tensions, I strongly believe there is a need for dialogue between NATO and Russia, addressing many different issues but especially addressing the need for predictability, transparency, risk reduction to avoid incidents and accidents from happening and to reduce tensions," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the conference when asked what would be his message to Lavrov.

The Munich Security Conference is an annual major global forum founded in 1963 and devoted to the discussion of key security issues. This year’s conference agenda focuses on the European cooperation in security and defense areas, the future of NATO after the election of US President Donald Trump, the Syrian conflict as well as relations with Russia.