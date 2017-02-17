German Telecom Regulator Bans Internet-Connected Doll Over Spying Concerns

"Objects with connected cameras or microphones that can secretly transmit data violate people’s private life. This is particularly true for children’s toys. The Cayla doll is banned in Germany," the Federal Network Agency’s chief Jochen Homann said.
The federal authority is concerned the talking doll could be hijacked to record and transmit what children and their parents say or talk to them, while its unsafe Bluetooth device could be used to eavesdrop on children playing with the toy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)