German Telecom Regulator Bans Internet-Connected Doll Over Spying Concerns

© AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo, File Employee Sues Google Over ‘Spying’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Germany has outlawed selling devices that can spy on their owners. The agency said parents who had purchased Cayla dolls for their children were expected to make them safe, but would not punish those who do not follow its recommendation.

"Objects with connected cameras or microphones that can secretly transmit data violate people’s private life. This is particularly true for children’s toys. The Cayla doll is banned in Germany," the Federal Network Agency’s chief Jochen Homann said.

The federal authority is concerned the talking doll could be hijacked to record and transmit what children and their parents say or talk to them, while its unsafe Bluetooth device could be used to eavesdrop on children playing with the toy.