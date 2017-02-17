Register
17 February 2017
    France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders take a Selfie during a European far-right leaders meeting to discuss about the European Union, in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017

    Le Pen’s Victory Chances Up by 2% in Run-Off Elections Poll

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    The popularity of France's far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen has grown by two percent over the past 24 hours in a second round of elections scenario where she faces independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, although he is still slated to lead, an Opinionway poll showed Friday.

    France’s far-right National Front president Marine Le Pen, center, surrounded by members, waves to supporters after her speech during their meeting in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Le Pen Likely to Beat Macron in 1st Round of French Election If Fillon Drops Out
    PARIS (Sputnik) – According to the new poll, Le Pen is likely to gain 40 percent of votes, with Macron securing 60 percent.

    The poll also compared the possible results if Le Pen stood against The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon in the run-off elections, indicating that Le Pen and Fillon were likely to gain 43 and 57 percent, accordingly — which is the same as Thursday's poll showed.

    The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.

    French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
      jas
      Polls have been exposed as manipulation tools. Polls are junk. One can see that the tide is turning against the Deep State. They are not laughing at LePen anymore. It is too early to tell, like with Trump, but it looks like the people want her. I think most Westerners DON'T want to be invaded by mass immigration and lose their elements of Western Civilization.
      jas
      Great photo of LePen. She's terrific.
