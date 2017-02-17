© AP Photo/ Claude Paris Le Pen Likely to Beat Macron in 1st Round of French Election If Fillon Drops Out

PARIS (Sputnik) – According to the new poll, Le Pen is likely to gain 40 percent of votes, with Macron securing 60 percent.

The poll also compared the possible results if Le Pen stood against The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon in the run-off elections, indicating that Le Pen and Fillon were likely to gain 43 and 57 percent, accordingly — which is the same as Thursday's poll showed.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.