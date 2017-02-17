The poll also compared the possible results if Le Pen stood against The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon in the run-off elections, indicating that Le Pen and Fillon were likely to gain 43 and 57 percent, accordingly — which is the same as Thursday's poll showed.
The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Polls have been exposed as manipulation tools. Polls are junk. One can see that the tide is turning against the Deep State. They are not laughing at LePen anymore. It is too early to tell, like with Trump, but it looks like the people want her. I think most Westerners DON'T want to be invaded by mass immigration and lose their elements of Western Civilization. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Great photo of LePen. She's terrific.
