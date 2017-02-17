King Felipe's Brother-in-Law Guilty of Fraud, Infanta Cristina Acquitted - Court

© AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti Court Hears Calls to Clear Spanish Infanta Cristina of Tax Offense Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Urdangarin was accused of embezzling $7.3 million in public funds from the non-profit Noos Institute through a company owned by the royal couple. Cristina was suspected of involvement in fraudulent activities carried out by her husband.

According to El Pais newspaper, Urdangarin was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for embezzlement and fraud, among other charges. He also received a fine of 512,000 euros ($545,150).