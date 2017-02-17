Register
    This file photo taken on May 29, 2016 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.

    Poll Predicts Merkel's Loss of Chancellor Post to Rival Schulz

    Germany's incumbent Chancellor, Christian Democratic Union (CSU) leader Angela Merkel would lose to former European Parliament President, Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz in a direct vote, a poll showed on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 49 percent of Germans want to see Schulz as the next German chancellor while Merkel is supported by only 38 percent. Schulz has demonstrated significant rise in public support since late January when he was supported by 40 percent of Germans ceding 4 percent to Merkel, the public broadcaster ZDF's Politbarometer survey said.

    Meanwhile, 34 percent of respondents are going to vote for CDU and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) while SPD is supported by 30 percent. SPD has witnessed the most impressive rise in public support since late January – 6 percent, while CDU/CSU lost 2 percent.

    The Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) may count on the third place with 10 percent of Germans supporting them.

    According to the poll, 9 percent of respondents are ready to vote for The Greens party, 7 percent – for The Left party and 6 percent for the Free Democratic Party (FDP). Other parties are supported by less than 4 percent of voters.

    Germany’s parliamentary election is slated for September 24. Germany's conservative parties agreed on February 6 to nominate Merkel as their candidate for chancellor. Former European Parliament’s President Schulz was nominated by the SPD on January 29.

      cmat.wolfgang
      So, ZDF is saying that?

      AfD at 10 percent??

      And who still believes in such polls?
      The crucial facts are written in such small print that people won't see ir.

      The statistics practices underestimating of parties they want to suppress.
      Anybody who thinks of voting for a party like AfD (or Brexit or Donald Trump, ...)
      is supposed to feel like an extremist. This is how people are manipulated.
