Poll Predicts Merkel's Loss of Chancellor Post to Rival Schulz

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 49 percent of Germans want to see Schulz as the next German chancellor while Merkel is supported by only 38 percent. Schulz has demonstrated significant rise in public support since late January when he was supported by 40 percent of Germans ceding 4 percent to Merkel, the public broadcaster ZDF's Politbarometer survey said.

Meanwhile, 34 percent of respondents are going to vote for CDU and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) while SPD is supported by 30 percent. SPD has witnessed the most impressive rise in public support since late January – 6 percent, while CDU/CSU lost 2 percent.

The Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) may count on the third place with 10 percent of Germans supporting them.

According to the poll, 9 percent of respondents are ready to vote for The Greens party, 7 percent – for The Left party and 6 percent for the Free Democratic Party (FDP). Other parties are supported by less than 4 percent of voters.

Germany’s parliamentary election is slated for September 24. Germany's conservative parties agreed on February 6 to nominate Merkel as their candidate for chancellor. Former European Parliament’s President Schulz was nominated by the SPD on January 29.