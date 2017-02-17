Kaboom! Lockheed to Supply Poland With Laser-Guided Training Bombs for F-16 Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin said in a statement on Thursday it will deliver Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTRs) to the Polish ministry of defense for use in the country’s F-16 bomb training program, the defense giant.
Lockheed Martin explained in the statement it will provide ELGTRs, technical data, logistics support and introduction to service training to the Polish Air Force.
ELGTR is compatible with the F/A-18 Hornet, AV-8B Harrier and F-16 Falcon aircraft, according to the statement.
Lockheed Martin received an award of $1.9 million through Megmar Logistics and Consulting of Poland to provide the country the ELGTR, the statement added.
