Kaboom! Lockheed to Supply Poland With Laser-Guided Training Bombs for F-16 Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin said in a statement on Thursday it will deliver Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTRs) to the Polish ministry of defense for use in the country’s F-16 bomb training program, the defense giant.

"ELGTR will provide aircrews with the most affordable and capable, live-fire training while preserving their tactical laser-guided bomb inventory," Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Precision Guided Systems Director Joe Serra stated in the statement on Thursday.

Lockheed Martin explained in the statement it will provide ELGTRs, technical data, logistics support and introduction to service training to the Polish Air Force.

ELGTR is compatible with the F/A-18 Hornet, AV-8B Harrier and F-16 Falcon aircraft, according to the statement.

Lockheed Martin received an award of $1.9 million through Megmar Logistics and Consulting of Poland to provide the country the ELGTR, the statement added.