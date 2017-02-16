Cyprus Reunification Talks End After Turkish Cypriot Leader Walks Out of Meeting

ATHENS (Sputnik) — On February 10, Cypriot parliament approved decision to hold annual celebrations to mark results of the 1950 referendum, in which voters chose the union with Greece. On Monday, the Turkish Cypriot side filed a request to the United Nations to cancel the negotiations set for the following day in response to Cyprus move.

"The discussion was carried out in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, and at the time of a short break, occurred as a result of to disagreements between the United Nations and our side, the Turkish delegation left the session without any reason. Despite the attempts of UN Secretary General’s Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide to return the delegation, its leader was steadfast," Anastasiades said in statement, broadcast by state media.

Anastasiades added that he regretted the outcome of the meeting with Akinci.

According to Cyprus president, Akinci was worried by the Cypriot parliament's decision to commemorate 1950 referendum, though Anastasiades reassured his counterpart that it would not affect the talks.

"It is unacceptable to interrupt the dialogue because of such insignificant issue. I have clearly pointed out that the question regarding [Turkish Cypriots] celebrations on the occasion of the invasion of Turkish troops has not been raised until now," Cyprus president said.

Anastasiades called on Akinci to get back to the negotiation process, adding that Cyprus was determined to reach a solution. He also vowed to inform UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the issue.

© AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias 'Seeds of Division': Cyprus Reunification in Deadlock Due to Security Concerns

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state. The sides of the conflict held reunification talks in early January with participation of guarantor countries, namely Greece, Turkey and Great Britain, as well as the European Union.

On February 9, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci asked the United Nations to arrange next International Conference on Cyprus with participation of guarantor countries in early March.