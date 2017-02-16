French Police Use Tear Gas at Protest Against Police Violence in Paris Suburb

PARIS (Sputnik) — Demonstrators rallied outside the Bobigny rail station in the Seine-Saint-Denis department to demand justice for a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly brutalized by police officers in early February, France Info news channel said.

The man, named only by his first name, Theo, was beaten up by police officers after a routine check triggered an altercation. The victim was hospitalized and underwent a surgery. Reports of the incident sparked off two weeks of unrest in Paris that led to arrests of more than 240 people.