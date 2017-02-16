"The NATO Defense Ministers’ decision to continue the SNMG 2 [Standing NATO Maritime Group 2] is a major success despite our differences with Turkey," Panos Kammenos said in a statement following a meeting of the ministers in Brussels.
He underscored that an overwhelming majority of defense ministers from NATO member states – all but Turkey – deemed the 2016 phase of the operation in the Aegean Sea successful.
A NATO force has been deployed to maritime area the mainlands of Greece and Turkey since last March in a bid to stop people’s traffickers from smuggling undocumented migrants into Europe, predominantly Greek islands.
