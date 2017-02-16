Tbilisi's Initiative Holds Key in Restoring Russia-Georgia Ties - Russian MFA

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The restoration of Russian-Georgian diplomatic relations depend on the initiative of Tbilisi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Thursday.

"It depends on the Georgian side. We have not severed [relations], they were severed by Georgia. Now we hope that diplomatic ties will be restored at the initiative of Tbilisi under some circumstances," Karasin told reporters.

In August 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, the representatives of the new Georgian government that came to power after the election in October 2012, named normalization of relations with Russia one of the top foreign policy priorities. At the moment, the dialogue between Russia and Georgia is carried out within the Geneva discussions, addressing the consequences of the 2008 conflict, and regular meetings between Abashidze and Karasin.